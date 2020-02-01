Smoke from flames engulfing Akron Mattress seen for miles, road blocked off

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The smoke coming from the blaze engulfing Akron Mattress could be seen for miles as crews battled the flames for over three hours.
Akron Fire Department’s Lt. Serjie Lash said Akron Mattress caught fire a little after 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Lt. Lash said the Akron Mattress store and warehouse were both damaged in the fire.
The cause is still unknown.
E. Exchange Street as been shut down between Fountain Street and Cleveland Avenue until further notice.
Lt. Lash confirmed everyone inside the building was able to get out safely and without injuries.
No firefighters were injured, according to Lt. Lash.
19 News viewers sent us photos showing the heavy smoke could be seen for miles away.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.