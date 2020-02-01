Steps taken to delay the option of downsizing Cleveland City Council

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a lot of controversy, an agreement has been reached to hold off on a vote that could significantly reduce the number of Cleveland City Council members and reduce their pay.
Cleveland Clergy Coalition tells 19 News they decided to approach Cleveland First, a group of people who’ve been wanting to make these changes to Cleveland City Council.
“Many people don’t want to see our council reduced, but we know we want to see our communities transform and to still look the same like on Kamm’s Corners on the west side, we want the communities to look the same," Pastor Aaron Phillips said.
Bill Ritter and Tony George with Cleveland First had collected thousands of signatures to put two issues on the March 17th primary election ballot for voters to decide. We’re talking reducing the members from 17 to 19 and reducing their pay. This wasn’t sitting well for some city council members and the Cleveland Clergy Coalition.
“Pastors, they have a large stake in the community and we want to be sure they’re comfortable with what we’re doing," Ritter said.
Pastor Phillips feels the issue wasn’t thought out properly and the timing was off. It’s 2020, which means census results could very well make a difference. Cleveland Clergy Coalition came up with a solution that caught Cleveland First’s attention.
“To have an independent study conducted by Cleveland State University or another unbiased organization. After the study, we will revisit,” Ritter said. "He went on to say, “The only responsible way to do this is through the study.”
Ritter said that means the two council issues will be withdrawn from the ballot.
Council President Kevin Kelley said that’s not a sure thing. There’s still a formal process to go through.
Kelley is also questioning this study. A City Council spokesperson tells 19 News he’s not going to agree to an unknown study. He’s also questioning where the funding will come from The Cleveland Clergy Coalition says they will be looking for private donors.
