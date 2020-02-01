90-year-old woman realizes she’s been paying to live in a foreclosed home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 90-year-old woman and her son are shocked to find out they’ve been paying to live in a foreclosed home for months.
It’s the way they found out that has 19 News wondering, was everything done fairly in that case?
Alberta Fox moved into the house on Emily Street in East Cleveland with her son Frank about 37 years ago.
“I was young and pretty and all that,” she said.
They’re still in the home right now, but without water-- and that’s what led to a terrible discovery.
“It’s got me really upset,” she said.
The Fox’s have lived in the home all this time using a government section 8 voucher.
The local housing authority pays the landlord a portion of the rent, and the Fox’s pay the rest.
Under the agreement, the landlord is responsible for the water bills.
The Fox’s say they had no clue their landlord was more than $6,000 behind on those payments until the water got cut off.
But, as we mentioned, the water issue isn’t the worst part of this story.
The Fox’s say they’ve now learned the home was foreclosed on last year because the landlords owed more than $33,000 in back taxes.
“It really knocked me for a loop,”Alberta said.
CMHA tells 19 News the agency stopped paying the former landlords of this home last April.
The Fox’s say they didn’t know they were supposed to do the same, though.
“She kept coming over and me and my mother kept paying her,” Frank said. “And, we didn’t know she didn’t own the house then! So, they took our money.”
When we reached out to the housing authority, it says it “notified the participants about the circumstance” last May, and sent them moving documents at the end of last year. CMHA insists the homeowners didn’t follow through.
The Fox’s, however, say they never got any communication of the sort, until Tuesday.
What’s even more confusing is that we discovered annual inspections are required in order to continue receiving a section 8 voucher.
CMHA says an independent inspector passed the Fox’s home back in October.
But, why did the inspector even get sent out, if the home was already foreclosed and the Fox’s couldn’t stay?
And, where has the federal money designated for the Fox’s voucher been going for the last 9 months?
"I’m not a worrier, "Alberta said. “But, I am upset about this.”
We’re working to put in open records requests for a copy of those inspections that were done.
In the meantime, CMHA says it is working to expedite a move for the Fox Family.
