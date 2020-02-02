Assistant coach in Canton City School District placed on leave as police investigate allegations of soliciting underage student

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton City School District confirmed an assistant coach was placed on administrative leave as police investigate allegations of soliciting an underage student.
District authorities learned on Sunday that there was a YouTube video circulating online that allegedly indicates an assistant coach was soliciting an underage student, according to CCSD.
CCSD said the the district immediately placed the assistant coach on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.
The team that coach lead is unknown at this time.
The district said it is fully cooperating with local police to assist in the investigation, and urges anyone with information to come forward and share it with police.
Here is the full statement the Canton City School District shared with the community on Sunday:
"Early Sunday morning district authorities were notified of a YouTube video circulating on the internet allegedly implicating one of its assistant coaches soliciting an underage student. The Canton City Schools District takes any and all allegations regarding the safety of its students seriously, and is cooperating fully with local police to assist in their investigations to the fullest extent. The individual was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.
The Canton City Schools will be providing counselors to offer support to students for as long as they are in need. Information that may help the investigation should be reported directly to the Canton Police Department at (330) 649-5800."
