1 dead after a car and church bus collide in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead after a car and church bus crash in Township of Franklin Sunday morning on Dixie Highway at Manchester Road, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Authorities said the bus had 25 other passengers with an age from two months to 41-years.
The crash happened shortly before 9:40 a.m. Sunday morning.
An early investigation by authorities said a 2003 Bluebird Church Bus was operated by a 59-year-old man who was northbound on Dixie Highway. A 2013 Subaru Outback was driven by a 39-year-old woman who was eastbound on Manchester Road.
Authorities said the Subaru struck the church bus on the left side. The Subaru came to a stop on the highway, while the church bus traveled off the left side of the roadway. The bus would then hit a traffic sign and a utility pole.
The driver of the Subaru was treated for minor injuries.
Archie L. Cheesman was the driver of the bus and he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Some of the passengers on the bus were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
