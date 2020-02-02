Geauga County foster dog program mourning loss of 2 puppies in fire, in need of donations

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A foster dog program in Geauga County is mourning after a fire claimed the lives of two puppies in the barn they were housed in.
The Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups said one of their foster’s barns that was used as a dog kennel burned down on Saturday.
The Troy Township Fire Department said the fire broke out around 5:15 a.m.
When crews arrived, the garage was already engulfed in flames, according to Troy Township Fire.
Two of the dogs lost their lives, according to Troy Township Fire.
Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups said one of the dogs started to deliver in the driveway by the barn as it burned.
She was taken into a home where she gave birth to 10 puppies, according to Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups.
Troy Township Fire said the mom and seven of her puppies were doing well a few hours later.
Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups said one of their “hero mama dogs” named Amber was badly burned in the fire from attempting to save her puppies from the fire.
The organization said Amber was unable to get to them in time.
Amber is now at a veterinarian hospital in need of medical care “for a long while,” according to Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups.
WARNING: THE FOLLOWING IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING
Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups said the barn was heated, insulated, and had a kitchen inside to give a clean and safe space for dogs and their puppies.
The organization said the barn also housed bags of dry puppy food, canned puppy food, bowls, vaccines, and vitamins.
With those supplies now lost, Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups are asking for financial donations or donations through their Amazon wish list.
Troy Township Fire thanked first responders from Auburn, Burton, Farmington, Garrettsville, Hiram, Middlefield, Newbury, Windham, and the Geauga County Sheriffs and Geauga Fire Investigation Unit for responding to the scene, helping extinguish the fire, and getting the additional resources needed.
