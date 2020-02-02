Hinckley Police investigating accidental shooting that claimed life of 13-year-old boy

HINKLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old Hinckley boy’s life was cut short after an accidental shooting on Saturday night, according to the Hinckley Township Police Department.
Chief Centner said officers responded to a home on River Road at 8:37 p.m. for a 13-year-old boy who was shot.
The Hinckley Fire Department came to the home and took the boy to Cleveland Clinic Brunswick Campus, according to the chief.
The boy was then flown to MetroHealth Hospital in Cleveland where he died from his injuries, according to police.
While the shooting remains under investigation, Hinckley Police Chief David Centner said it looks to have been a sad, “tragic accident.”
Chief Centner said the department is not releasing any further information at this time until the investigation is complete “out of respect for the family," including the identity of the boy.
