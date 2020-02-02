Northeast Ohio weather: early flurries and mainly cloudy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s early flurries and mainly cloudy, morning skies (suggesting that the marmot is not likely to see his shadow) will give way to glimpses of sun in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.
Tonight will feature variable skies and milder lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Monday’s partly sunny skies will afford the mercury an opportunity to climb into the low to mid 50s.
The threat of first rain, then snow, returns from Tuesday through Friday.
