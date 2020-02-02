Two girl kickers from Cleveland Heights to be featured in Super Bowl LIV commercial

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two female kickers from the Cleveland Heights High School football team will be featured in a Microsoft commercial set to air during the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.
School officials believe Olivia McKay and India Pulphus are the first female kickers on the team in recent memory.
A photo of the duo will be featured in an ad celebrating female leadership in football, specifically San Francisco 49ers coach Katie Sowers.
Sowers will make history as the first woman ever to coach in the Super Bowl.
And now McKay and Pulphus will also make history!
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.