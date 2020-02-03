Akron police looking for an alleged attempted bank robber (photo)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police need help finding a man accused of trying to rob a bank and a customer inside of the bank.
The attempted robbery happened on Friday inside of the KeyBank building located on the 200 block of S. Main St.
Police say the pictured man walked into the bank and proceeded to demand the teller give him all the money.
After the suspect was unsuccessful at getting any money from the teller, the man then turned and tried to rob a customer in the bank.
He was not able to get any money from the customer either.
The man then ran out of the bank with no money.
Employees said they did not see a weapon on the man, but Akron police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
The suspect is described as a black male who is 30-40 years old, about 5′10″ tall and 170 pounds.
Police say he is believed to have black braided hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion.
According to the report, the man was last seen wearing a gold hooded sweatshirt, a black ball cap, blue jeans, black and tan shoes, and carrying a black and red backpack.
Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
