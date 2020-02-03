Akron store owner shoots at 2 masked robbery suspects, hitting 1

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron store owner shot at two masked suspects during a robbery Saturday afternoon.
Akron police said the suspects entered the Delia Market in the 900 block of Delia Avenue around 1 p.m. with guns drawn.
After the store owner fired shots at them, police said they left the store.
Several minutes later, one of the suspects, Marcell Clay, 32, was dropped off at Akron City Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Police said Clay has non-life threatening injuries.
After dropping off Clay, police said the other two suspects, Dominic Smith, 31, and Marsean Grier, 20, left the getaway car and ran away from the hospital on foot.
They were both arrested several blocks from the hospital and police said Smith and Grier admitted to the robbery.
A handgun was recovered in the getaway car, according to police.
Clay is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.
Smith is charged with aggravated robbery and Grier is charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery, probation violation and carrying concealed weapon.
Both Smith and Grier are locked up in the Summit County Jail.
Nobody in the store was injured.
