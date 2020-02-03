$75,000 bond for man accused of robbing women at ATMs in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man pleaded not guilty in Akron Municipal Court Monday to robbing a number of women at ATMs in Akron and Springfield Township.
Zachery Dupert is being held on a $75,000 bond.
Springfield Police arrested Dupert on Saturday after a short pursuit.
According to police, Dupert would approach women as they were withdrawing money and would then grab the money and run.
Police said on Saturday, an officer noticed Dupert watching an ATM and tried to pull him over.
Dupert allegedly refused to pull over and crashed into a telephone pole at Congo Street and Darrow Road in Akron.
Police said after the accident, Dupert tried to run away, but was quickly taken into custody.
He was treated for minor injuries and booked into the Summit County Jail.
