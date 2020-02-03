Case Western Reserve University President Barbara Snyder to leave university for new national role

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University announced President Barbara R. Snyder will be leaving her role at the university to lead the Association of American Universities by the end of the fall 2020 semester.
CWRU said Snyder, who has been the president of the university since July 2007, announced the decision on Monday.
The Association of American Universities represents the 63 top higher education institutions, including CWRU, the entire Ivy League, John Hopkins, Stanford, and public flagships like UCLA, University of Michigan, and the University of Virginia.
Two of those 63 leading research universities are in Canada, as the rest are in the United States.
“The opportunity to serve as Case Western Reserve’s president has been the greatest professional privilege of my life,” President Snyder said. “But at a time when higher education itself faces such profound challenges across so many fronts, I felt an obligation to answer my peers’ call to work on behalf of all of our institutions.”
AAU board chair Michael McRobbie described President Snyder as a natural choice for the position.
“I am delighted that the board selected Barbara to lead AAU into our next chapter,” said McRobbie, who is also the president of Indiana University. “She has extensive experience in reinforcing Case Western Reserve’s credentials as both a highly regarded research institution and as a place where undergraduate and graduate students alike receive a world-class education. She also understands AAU and the broader university and scientific communities well; Barbara is a perfect fit.”
Leading the nationwide search for her successor is CWRU alumnus and trustee, who begins his term and board chair in June, Fred DiSanto, according to Board of Trustees chair James C. Wyant.
Consultants with Spencer Stuart, who had a hand in recruiting numerous CWRU senior administrators like President Synder, will be assisting in the search.
“Barbara’s impact on this university has been so broad and deep that we will not understand the full extent of her legacy for years and perhaps decades to come,” Wyant said. “Her energy, integrity, and powerful commitment to collaboration have led to progress and partnerships that would have been unimaginable when she first arrived.”
Snyder’s transition from president of CWRU to leading the AAU depends on the search process progress, according to the university.
“Barbara Snyder arrived at a university facing significant debt, disaffected alumni, and deep concern about its future,” DiSanto said. “Today we can point to solid finances, record-breaking fundraising, and breakthroughs in research and academic partnerships that have drawn national acclaim. I am confident that Case Western Reserve today is in a position to attract a broad range of outstanding candidates for its presidency.”
Here is the list of Case Western Reserve’s achievements during Snyder’s tenure, as provided by the university:
Partnerships
· with Cleveland Clinic to develop the Health Education Campus, designed to support interprofessional education among students from the university’s dental, nursing and medical schools, including Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine;
· with the Cleveland Museum of Art, to re-launch its joint doctoral program in art history, acquire the property now known as East Bell Commons for future collaborative use, and to include property immediately south of its building as part of the Nord Family Greenway; and
· with The Temple-Tifereth Israel to acquire and restore its historic Cleveland structure for use as performance spaces within the Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center, which also includes a second phase of new construction begun last year.
Forward Thinking Capital Campaign
· Begun with a $1 billion goal, it ultimately raised $1.82 billion
· 11 new buildings and renovation projects, including the Tinkham Veale University Center, the Larry Sears and Sally Zlotnick Sears think[box] in the Richey-Mixon Building, and the Frank N. and Jocelyn K. Linsalata Alumni Center
· $253 million in scholarships and fellowships, as well as 98 professorships started or completed
Undergraduate Admissions
· incoming class’ average SAT from 1302 to 1424 and ACT from 28.6 to 32
· proportion of underrepresented minority students from 8 to nearly 20 percent
· international students from under 3 to over 15 percent
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.