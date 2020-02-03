Cleveland driver accused of fatal Christmas Day hit-skip back in court

Cleveland driver accused of fatal Christmas Day hit-skip back in court
Driver charged in deadly accident on Christmas. (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Alan Rodges | February 3, 2020 at 8:56 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 8:56 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused in a fatal Christmas Day hit-skip is back in court on Monday.

Edwin Valentin was indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence, involuntary manslaughter, use of unauthorized plates and not stopping after an accident.

After his arraignment, Valentin’s bond was set at $100,000.

Melanie Phillips’ siblings say she’d just gotten out of her aunt’s car and was walking on the sidewalk up to her house, when the suspect jumped the curb, ran over her and kept going.
Melanie Phillips’ siblings say she’d just gotten out of her aunt’s car and was walking on the sidewalk up to her house, when the suspect jumped the curb, ran over her and kept going.

Cleveland police said Melanie Phillips died after being struck by Valentin’s car around 11 p.m. on W. 52nd Street.

Family members told 19 News she had just gotten out of her aunt’s car and was walking on the sidewalk up to her home when she was struck.

Phillips, 35, was the mother of three boys.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.