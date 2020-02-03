Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce scores touchdown in Super Bowl for Kansas City Chiefs, reflects on win (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio was represented well at Super Bowl 54, and a Cleveland Heights native played one of the most important roles for the championship-winning Kansas City Chiefs.
Travis Kelce, a 2008 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, scored a second-half touchdown during the Chiefs’ comeback against the San Francisco 49ers.
Kelce finished the game with six catchers for 43 years and the pivotal touchdown.
After the game, Kelce reflected on playing in the Super Bowl and the team’s mentality during their comeback win.
“It was a mindset there in the fourth quarter to put our foot in the ground and say, ‘Enough is enough,' and go out there and win the ball game,” Kelce said.
LeBron James even gave his fellow Northeast Ohio native a social media shoutout following the game.
The Chiefs topped the 49ers 31-20 to take home the NFL Championship for the second time in team history.
