Cuyahoga County Public Library named country’s top-rated system for 10th year in a row

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Public Library has been named one of the top systems in the United States for the 10th consecutive year.
Between 2010 and 2019, Cuyahoga County’s system received the highest overall score in Library Journal’s Index of the Public Library Service.
“To have received the Library Journal Index’s highest overall score for 10 consecutive years is a tremendous achievement for our library system," said CCPL Executive Director Tracy Strobel. “Our consistently high per capita usage is a strong indicator that we are providing the kinds of relevant materials, programs, resources and services that keep county residents coming back again and again."
A total of 6,333 libraries were scored by circulation of physical and electronic materials, amount of visitors, public computer use, Wi-Fi sessions, and program attendance.
“I am exceedingly proud of our staff. Ten years at the top could not have happened without their unmatched commitment to providing excellent services to our communities,” Strobel added. "I truly feel we have the best library staff and library supporters in America right here in Cuyahoga County.”
