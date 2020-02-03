Explaining the Iowa Caucus from someone who’s been there

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Monday night thousands of Iowans will get together at their precincts and pledge their support for who they want to take on President Donald Trump in November.
Understanding what happens at a caucus is a bit of a civics lesson.
Not only have I attended an Iowa caucus as a voter, I also covered one as a journalist.
When it comes down to it, this is exactly what the Iowa caucus comes down to, stand and be counted.
You show up to your precinct at 7:00 CT, mine was an elementary school, and you are directed to either the Republican or Democrat side of the building.
This year, since Trump will run as an incumbent, only Democrats will show up to caucus.
When I was in attendance as a voter, one group went to the gymnasium, the other to a large library.
Once there you will stand in the area designated for the candidate you support.
Usually a person will be holding a candidate’s yard sign on a stick and that tells you where to congregate.
The ultimate goal for a candidate is to at least get 15% of the people in the room, to stand in their corner.
15% is the minimum number needed to win delegates that will be given out at the end of the night across all precincts in the state.
Those delegates will later be sent to the Democratic National Convention in the summer.
If you don’t get 15%, you better have some good campaigners that can sway others to leave their first choice and come over to your corner.
This happens after one round of speeches and and glad handing trying to convince others to change their mind at the last minute.
Let’s say running this year are candidates V, W, X, Y and Z.
After the first count from the gymnasium the numbers fall out something like this:
- Candidate V gets 28% of the crowd
- Candidate W get 27% of the crowd
- Candidate X gets 22% of the crowd
- Candidate Y gets 12% of the crowd
- Candidate Z gets 11% of the crowd
Candidates Y and Z are in trouble.
They didn’t meet the 15% threshold to get any delegates at the end of the night.
This is where the first realignment takes place.
Y and Z supporters have a few choices.
They can simply leave, choosing not to support anyone.
They could talk to each other and perhaps join together, representing 23% and at least get some delegates.
Or they could join V, W or X and make their numbers even stronger.
In the past there were multiple realignments, multiple chances to sway people from one candidate to another.
This year they have limited the process to just one realignment, to limit what in the past could be an hours and hours long event.
At the end of the night, after each precinct is done, they report the numbers to the state.
All of the precincts are added up to see which candidate is the over-all winner.
There are only 41 total delegates for the state of Iowa.
Any candidate finishing above 15% is given a proportional amount of delegates.
So it is possible, even though candidates W and X didn’t win the most delegates, that they did well enough to gain momentum heading to other state’s primaries and caucuses.
If a candidate was expected to win and doesn’t, the opposite could happen and may represent the beginning of the end.
In 2004, I was in Des Moines covering the Iowa caucuses for KWWL.
Howard Dean had poured in tons of resources, and spent more time in the state campaigning than any other candidate.
He was leading in the polls and was in position to have a big night.
He didn’t.
John Kerry did with 37.6% of the vote, and would eventually become the Democratic nominee.
Dean didn’t place second, that went to John Edwards who got 31.8% of the vote, and would become the Vice Presidential nominee.
After all that time and money spent in Iowa, Dean placed third getting just 18% of the people to stand in his corner on caucus night.
I was in the room that night, when Dean would make what was his most memorable speech, and the frustration showed.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.