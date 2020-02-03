GV Art & Design mocks President Trump’s tweet congratulating wrong state for Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio’s popular T-shirt maker GV Art & Design seized the opportunity to capitalize on President Donald Trump’s geographical mistake congratulating the wrong state after the Super Bowl.
Immediately following the Chiefs’ 31-20 Super Bowl win, the president sent an erroneous tweet congratulating the state of Kansas.
Unfortunately, the Chiefs are based out of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
GV Art & Design quickly produced the humorous short-sleeved shirt, available online for $28, with the text “The Great State of Kansas” and “World Champs.”
“We thought we would have some fun with the tweet that went viral last night after the big win,” the company posted on Facebook.
The Kansas City star is located noticeably outside of Kansas in Missouri.
The tweet was up for several minutes before President Trump deleted it and posted an accurate message.
