Head-on crash in Geauga County, at least 2 people injured

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - At least two people are injured after a head-on crash in Burton Monday afternoon.
The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on OH-168 eastbound (Tavern Road), between Park Street and Gingerich Road.
Burton, Middlefield and Troy firefighters are at the scene of the accident.
Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area, since the stretch of road will be closed for an extended amount of time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
