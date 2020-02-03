Hinckley teen shot dead in ‘tragic accident’ identified as Highland Local School District student

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen who was killed in an accidental shooting on Saturday night has been identified by police as a Highland Local School District student.
Police say 13-year-old Max Muzycka was killed in a ‘tragic accident’ on Saturday night.
Hinckley Township Police say that Muzycka was shot at a home on River Road around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Hinckley Fire Department came to the home and took Muzycka to Cleveland Clinic’s Brunswick Campus, according to Chief Centner.
The teen was then flown to MetroHealth Hospital in Cleveland, where he died from his injuries, according to police.
While the shooting remains under investigation, Hinckley Police Chief David Centner said it looks to have been a sad, “tragic accident.”
In a message to 19 News, police say that they are currently working with the Highland School System to help notify students and staff.
Police say they will provide updates as they become available.
