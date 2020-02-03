Inmate back behind bars after being mistakenly released by Ohio authorities

DETROIT, Mich. (WOIO) - A Michigan inmate sent to Ohio to face a felony drug charge is back in custody after being mistakenly released from jail.
Talleon Brazil, who is serving up to 40 years for crimes that include a robbery and a carjacking, was transferred from the Saginaw Correctional Facility in Michigan to Scioto County in Ohio to face a drug charge.
The 31-year-old was improperly released on bond by Ohio authorities on Jan. 21, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was then picked up by family members who took him back to the Detroit area.
Brazil was eventually captured more than a week later on Saturday in Detroit following days of surveillance and intelligence gathering.
“We are glad this case came to a quick resolution,” said Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington. “And we appreciate all the assistance from our law enforcement partners who worked so cohesively to make this happen.”
Department of corrections officials say he still faces the drug charge in Ohio and may now be indicted on additional crimes for eluding arrest.
