Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MISSING PRISONER
Michigan inmate back in prison after mistaken Ohio release
DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan prisoner mistakenly released in Ohio after his transfer to face drug charges is back in custody after more than a week on the lam. Prison officials say Talleon S. Brazil was captured at a house in Detroit on Saturday by the Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit. The 31-year-old Brazil has served 10 years of a minimum 15-year sentence for carjacking and other crimes in Michigan but was sent to Ohio to hear the drug charges there. Authorities say that after the Ohio judge set bond for Brazil, he should have remained locked up but was mistakenly released by the jail.
CHURCH BUS CRASH-FATAL
State patrol: Church bus crashes in Ohio; bus driver dies
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a church bus and an SUV have crashed in Ohio and the bus driver has died. The State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred around 9:30 Sunday morning on Dixie Highway in Warren County's Franklin Township. The patrol release says the SUV driver received minor injuries and some passengers were treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening. Authorities say about 25 people were on the bus. The patrol identified the bus driver as 59-year-old Archie Cheesman, of Butler County. He died at the scene. Troopers say their investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.
ORAL HISTORY PROJECT-AKRON
Rubber worker stories sought in Akron oral history project
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A group helping commemorate an Ohio city's role in the rubber industry is asking for stories from workers in the industry and their descendants. Akron Stories has scheduled more than a dozen recording sessions this spring. Cleveland.com reports that audio files collected through the project will be archived with the Akron-Summit County Public Library. Excerpts will be featured on a kiosk installed across from a planned sculpture of a rubber worker. Mac Love is leader of Akron Stories. He says the project is a way to celebrate the people who he says helped make the city the "Rubber Capital of the World."
HOUSE FIRE-FATAL
Fire officials: Man found dead in house fire in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — One person was found dead late Saturday in a house fire in Ohio, authorities said. The fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday at a home on the south side of Toledo, the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department reported. Officials say smoke was visible from the two-story building when firefighters arrived. They found the man dead inside. The Lucas County coroner didn't immediately release the man's identity. There were no reports of anyone else in the home or of any other injuries. Authorities say they are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
CHILD SHOT-OHIO
Police: 3-year-old injured when shots fired into Ohio home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say one of several shots fired into an Ohio home from a vehicle has struck and injured a 3-year-old boy. Columbus police say the child was hit with a bullet in the abdomen shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was upgraded to stable condition after surgery. Police say the child was upstairs with his grandmother inside the home when the shots were fired from a dark SUV that had pulled up behind the residence. Police say they are searching for a black SUV in connection with the shooting.
AP-US-AIRPORT-CONSTRUCTION-FATAL
Kentucky: Worker killed at Amazon hub construction site
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a worker was killed at an Amazon delivery hub under construction at an airport in northern Kentucky. WXIX-TV reports the workplace accident occurred Saturday at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The airport says the Boone County coroner's office confirmed the fatality. Details about the accident are unavailable and it remains under investigation. The construction worker's name wasn't immediately released pending notification of relatives. Ground was broken on the $1.5 billion Prime Air hub last May.
FUNERAL-TODD PORTUNE
Funeral arrangements set for Cincinnati-area politician
CINCINNATI (AP) — A public visitation and funeral service for a former county commissioner who died after a battle with cancer will be held in Cincinnati. Large crowds are expected to say farewell to 61-year-old Todd Portune at the Duke Energy Convention Center on Monday. The former Hamilton County commissioner died Jan. 25 at his Green Township home. The Democrat was a county commissioner from 2000 until his resignation in 2019 for health reasons. He previously served on Cincinnati's city council. The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday followed immediately by the funeral service. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery.
FATAL SHOOTING-OHIO TEEN
Police: Fatal shooting of Ohio teen reported as accident
RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities outside Cleveland say they're investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy reported in a 911 call as an accident. Ravenna police in northeast Ohio said on Facebook the department received a call around 12:45 a.m. Saturday from someone saying the teen had accidentally shot himself in the chest. The teen, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say the only witness remaining at the apartment building where the shooting occurred was questioned and that others might have fled before police and paramedics arrived. A handgun was found at the scene.
TREE DISPUTE-UNIVERSITY
Ohio professor can teach again after African tree dispute
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — A university professor in Ohio suspended with pay during a dispute over an African tree that produces potentially hallucinogenic qualities can resume teaching classes. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Dan Gladish agreed to a settlement with Miami University in southwest Ohio this week and is no longer director of the school's plant conservatory in Hamilton. The 25-year biology professor was suspended after the school learned in 2018 that an iboga tree was growing inside the conservatory. The tree's roots and bark can produce hallucinations. Gladish received a reprimand as part of the settlement and agreed to resign in early 2024.
WILMINGTON COLLEGE-ANNIVERSARY
Wilmington College celebrating 150th anniversary of founding
WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio college is preparing to mark the 150th anniversary of its founding. Wilmington College in southwestern Ohio got its start in August 1870 when a group of Quakers purchased 17 acres of land for a college. The school says classes began the following April and four of its initial students received diplomas in 1875. The official launch will come at homecoming in September with several activities planned through the spring of 2021, including concerts, publication of an anniversary book and exhibits. A program during the next academic next year will highlight the school's historic Quaker connection.