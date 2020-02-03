Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say one of several shots fired into an Ohio home from a vehicle has struck and injured a 3-year-old boy. Columbus police say the child was hit with a bullet in the abdomen shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was upgraded to stable condition after surgery. Police say the child was upstairs with his grandmother inside the home when the shots were fired from a dark SUV that had pulled up behind the residence. Police say they are searching for a black SUV in connection with the shooting.