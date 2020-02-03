Need a date for Valentine’s Day? Ohio is one of the best states for singles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The holiday for lovers is a little more than a week away, so what better time to find out Ohio is the sixth best state in the country to be single according to WalletHub.
The personal finance website looked at 29 key indicators in three categories to rank each state.
The three main areas are; dating economics, dating opportunities and romance and fun.
In those categories are things like the percentage of singles in each state, the gender balance of singles, median income, crime rate and even the number of movie theaters.
The top 10 best states for being single are:
- Florida
- California
- Texas
- New York
- Pennsylvania
- Ohio
- Illinois
- Wisconsin
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
“Ohio ranks well in terms of dating opportunities, especially considering the gender balance of singles in the state," according to WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. "We also noticed a strong online dating participation, fueled by the high degree of online dating safety. Looking at economics, Ohio got high scores for things like affordable haircut costs and housing affordability. The state offers plenty of opportunities for romance and fun, such as movie theaters, music festivals, and a wide variety of bars.”
Here are some of the key areas, and how Ohio ranked nationally in the study:
- 16th – % of Single Adults
- 5th – Gender Balance of Singles
- 27th – Online-Dating Opportunities
- 21st – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 14th – Restaurants per Capita
- 8th – Movie Theaters per Capita
- 21st – Crime Rate
With WalletHub being a person finances website, it has some insight on just when you should bring up finances in the early stages of a relationship.
“Finances are always a sensitive subject. Once the relationship gets more serious, and you’re thinking about anything from taking a trip to maybe moving in together, money is definitely a topic that needs to be discussed,” Gonzalez said.
