Need a date for Valentine’s Day? Ohio is one of the best states for singles

“Ohio ranks well in terms of dating opportunities, especially considering the gender balance of singles in the state," according to WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. "We also noticed a strong online dating participation, fueled by the high degree of online dating safety. Looking at economics, Ohio got high scores for things like affordable haircut costs and housing affordability. The state offers plenty of opportunities for romance and fun, such as movie theaters, music festivals, and a wide variety of bars.”