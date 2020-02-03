Northeast Ohio presence felt at Super Bowl from both Chiefs and 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) runs against San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt (29) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Source: Mark Humphrey)
By Simon Hannig | February 2, 2020 at 10:47 PM EST - Updated February 2 at 10:47 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio was well represented in the Super Bowl Sunday evening on the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce who is from Cleveland Heights had a great game, where he had six catches for 43-yards, including one touchdown.

Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens is from Lorain and also played at Clearview High School. He had four tackles in the game and played a key part in the Chiefs defense.

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk who is a Medina native, and is a Cloverleaf glad. He had three catches for 39-yards and one touchdown.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is a Glenville grad. He finished with one tackle and one sack.

