Northeast Ohio presence felt at Super Bowl from both Chiefs and 49ers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio was well represented in the Super Bowl Sunday evening on the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce who is from Cleveland Heights had a great game, where he had six catches for 43-yards, including one touchdown.
Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens is from Lorain and also played at Clearview High School. He had four tackles in the game and played a key part in the Chiefs defense.
49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk who is a Medina native, and is a Cloverleaf glad. He had three catches for 39-yards and one touchdown.
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is a Glenville grad. He finished with one tackle and one sack.
