Northeast Ohio Weather: Middle 50’s today with increasing high clouds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another very warm day ahead for this time of year. I have many spots above 50 degrees for a high this afternoon. It will be cooler along the immediate lakeshore and east of Cleveland. There is a front sitting to our northwest. We will remain warmer than normal until this things tracks through. We will see a good deal of sun this morning. High clouds will then increase by afternoon. A lake breeze develops this afternoon. It will remain very warm for the season tonight. A south to southwest wind increase some. I only have us dropping to around 50 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain develops by Tuesday morning as moisture increases along the cold front.