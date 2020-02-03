Ohio Health officials say test results for Coronavirus are negative for 2 students at Miami University

OXFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Health officials just released the test results for two Miami University students suspected of having Coronavirus. They announced in a press conference that the results are negative for both students and the students are thrilled.
“While these are very good results, we understand very much that there’s still a lot of concern out in the community and around the country,” said Dr. Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Department of Health. “Let me say again that we have no confirmed cases in Ohio and now we have no PUI’s, patients under investigation.”
One of the two students, an international student who lives off-campus, came to the Student Health Service with flu-like symptoms Monday morning.
University health staff tested that student as well as another for coronavirus due to both students having recently traveled to China.
Samples were sent to the CDC for testing and both students have been in isolation in their off-campus residence for the past six days.
“We stand ready, I sit atop a group of just the most outstanding scientists, local health departments, epidemiologists and emergency preparedness staff, our universities and our hospital systems, and we have been working 24/7 since the first stories broke in China,” said Acton.
