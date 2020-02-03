Pedestrian struck and killed in Cuyahoga Falls, driver on the loose

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a man on Feb. 2.
Cuyahoga Falls police said the victim was struck in the area of 2nd Street and Grant Avenue around noon.
EMS transported him to Summa Health System-Akron Campus, where he died.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area of 2nd Street and Chester Blvd-Grant Street between 11:55 a.m and 12:06 p.m. that day to call Detectives Dirker and T. Davis at 330-971-8334.
For those that wish to remain anonymous, please call the confidential Cuyahoga Falls Crime Fighter tip line at 330-971-TIPS (8477).
