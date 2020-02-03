Police investigating Snapchat threat directed at Lorain High School

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have increased their presence at Lorain High School, after a threat was made via Snapchat.
School officials learned of the threat Monday morning and immediately called police.
Lorain Schools Safety Coordinator Reuben Figueroa said the student admitted to posting the threat and the district has taken disciplinary action.
Figueroa added the district safety compliance team and the building’s safety officers will monitor the hallways of the high school and additional Lorain police officers will be outside the building.
“As with any incident, the Lorain City School District holds the safety of its staff and students in its highest regard. Those who choose to make threats that could potentially compromise the safety of those individuals will be reprimanded accordingly,” said Figueroa.
