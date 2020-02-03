Police say Canton City School District coach placed on leave allegedly tried to meet person posing as 15-year-old

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police released more information on the investigation regarding the assistant coach the Canton City School District placed on administrative leave after allegations of him attempting to solicit what he believed was an underage student surfaced.
District authorities learned early Sunday morning that there was a YouTube video circulating online that allegedly indicates an assistant coach was soliciting an underage student, according to CCSD.
City of Canton Police Department Chief Jack Angelo said the YouTube video allegedly showing the coach attempting to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old was posted over the weekend.
The person who posted the video contacted the coach over the internet and posed as the 15-year-old, according to the chief.
Police did not confirm the age of the person who posted the video and posed as the 15-year-old.
Chief Angelo said the department is reviewing this incident as a possible attempted importuning violation, but he cannot confirm if the coach will be successfully prosecuted.
“Cases where the public initiate such encounters are difficult to prosecute because they do not involve law enforcement or an actual juvenile victim. While we have no doubt the intentions of the video posted were good, we do not encourage this type of action. Anyone who believes they have evidence of any crime should contact their local law enforcement agency,” according to Chief Angelo.
CCSD said the the district immediately placed the assistant coach on administrative on Sunday morning leave pending the results of the investigation.
The team that coach lead is unknown at this time.
The district said it is fully cooperating with local police to assist in the investigation, and urges anyone with information to come forward and share it with police.
Here is the full statement the Canton City School District shared with the community on Sunday:
"Early Sunday morning district authorities were notified of a YouTube video circulating on the internet allegedly implicating one of its assistant coaches soliciting an underage student. The Canton City Schools District takes any and all allegations regarding the safety of its students seriously, and is cooperating fully with local police to assist in their investigations to the fullest extent. The individual was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.
The Canton City Schools will be providing counselors to offer support to students for as long as they are in need. Information that may help the investigation should be reported directly to the Canton Police Department at (330) 649-5800."
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.