Springfield Township Police arrest 27-year-old man after series of thefts stealing from customers at ATM’s in 2 cities

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Police said they have arrested 27-year-old Zachery R. Dupert after he was wanted for a series of thefts stealing from customers at ATM’s in Springfield Twp. and Akron.
Dupert is arrested for felony theft, felony eluding police and resisting arrest, police said.
Officers were on the lookout for a car matching Dupert’s after those thefts occurred, police said. Dupert would approach female victims as they were withdrawing money, and he would grab the money and run.
A Springfield officer observed the suspect watching an ATM on Saturday, and attempted to stop the car he was driving. After a short pursuit, police said Dupert crashed into a telephone pole at Congo Street and Darrow Road in Akron.
Dupert attempted to flee on foot, but he was captured with the assistance of Akron Police.
Police said Dupert was given medical assistance for minor injuries.
Dupert was booked into the Summit County Jail.
