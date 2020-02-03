Ukraine: Recordings show Iran knew jetliner hit by a missile

In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. The crash of a Ukrainian jetliner near Tehran this week that killed all 176 on board comes as a test for Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who took office less than eight months ago with no prior political experience. (Source: AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File/AP)