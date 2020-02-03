4-week-old baby hospitalized with ‘suspicious bruises,' Mansfield police investigating

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Mansfield Police Department questioned “persons of interest” after a newborn baby was hospitalized for unusual injuries.
Paramedics responded to a 911 call from a Scholl Road home on Jan. 31 for a 4-week-old baby who was not breathing.
First responders requested police to the scene after noticing “suspicious bruises” on the infant.
The baby was treated at several area hospitals.
Investigators interviewed several persons of interest, according to Mansfield police.
A search warrant was also served at the residence where the baby was found and evidence was collected for crime lab analysis.
Police did not provide an update to the baby’s current condition.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Mansfield police detectives at 419-755-9724.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.