Bay Village man loses $3,000 in online gold scam

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a resident was scammed out of $3,000 in an online gold scam.
The resident told police the suspects promised him a large amount of gold would be shipped to his residence, if he would pay the shipping and fees.
Bay Village police said the resident was convinced it was legitimate, due to the routing and shipping numbers included in the bogus e-mail.
The resident reported the theft on Jan. 30 and detectives are investigating.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.