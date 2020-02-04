Dog found dumped in a Stark County field with a bowl of food

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An abandoned dog was found dumped in a field off Trump Road, with a bowl of food.
The Stark County Dog Warden said employees with the Stark County Engineering Department found the dog on Tuesday.
“Who knows how long he would have sat there had you not saved him,” posted the Stark County Dog Warden.
Officials said the dog was either stolen or someone knows who dumped him and are asking people to call them with information at (330) 451-2343.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.