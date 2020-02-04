Driver charged in deadly Thanksgiving Eve crash in Cleveland was on PCP, records say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly filed court records reveal the man accused of causing a deadly multi-vehicle crash in Cleveland last November was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident.
Lennard Duncan, 41, was previously indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with the Nov. 27 crash at East 55th and Broadway Ave.
On Monday, a Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Duncan on seven new charges, including two additional counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of driving under the influence.
According to the indictment, Duncan had phencyclidine, or PCP, in his system when he caused the crash that claimed the life of 52-year-old Traci Simmons and seriously injured three others.
Investigators say Duncan was speeding in a 2017 Mercedes Benz when he slammed into the back of Simmons’ Honda CRV, which was stopped at a red light.
Duncan was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide in 2010 after he admitted to being under the influence when he caused a crash that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Jonathan Dantigance II.
As part of his punishment, Duncan’s driver’s license was suspended for life.
He was also convicted of driving under the influence and under suspension in Highland Hills in 2009.
Duncan is set to be arraigned on the new charges on Thursday.
