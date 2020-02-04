Former Westlake city service worker pleads guilty to stealing thousands from association

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man pleads guilty of stealing thousands of dollars from the Westlake Service Department Association.
On Tuesday, Paul Johnson pleaded guilty to the theft charges filed against him.
Prosecutors say the amount of money or services stolen by Johnson is "valued at $7,500 or more and less than $150,000."
Records show employees from the Westlake Service Department went to the police department on Dec. 27, 2018, to report “fraudulent activity they found on their union bank account.”
The Service Department employees are members of the Westlake Service Department Association, an employee association that represents dozens of city workers.
Because the investigation involved city employees, the Westlake Police Department turned the investigation over to BCI.
Johnson will be sentenced on March 4, and he faces anywhere from six to eight months in prison.
He will also be ordered to pay a $77,000 restitution bill.
