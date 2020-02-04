Hearts of Lorain County Sheriff’s Office are heavy after loss of former Patrol K-9 Ozzy

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Lorain County Sheriff’s Office patrol K-9 named Ozzy crossed over the rainbow bridge on Wednesday after a valiant life of fighting crime in his community.
Lorain County Sheriff Phil R. Stammitti made the announcement about Ozzy “with a heavy heart” on Monday, saying Ozzy passed away after a long battle with an auto immune illness.
He would have been 13-years-old this coming April.
According to the sheriff’s office. Ozzy was a certified dual purpose patrol K-9 who “loyally” served the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office and his partner, Sgt. Bryan Barnes, from April 18, 2008 until he retired on Dec. 31, 2012.
Sheriff Stammitti said, “Ozzy was an amazing partner, friend, protector, and a family member in the Barnes household. Ozzy will be dearly missed, but, never forgotten."
