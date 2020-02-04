Jackson Township police arrest man who may

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a UPS truck, running from police, and then trying to break into other vehicles.
Jackson Township police say that they spotted a stolen UPS truck at the intersection of Portage Street and Frank Avenue.
According to the report, officers say that they tried pulling over the vehicle, but the driver pulled off.
The driver, later identified as Travis Lanier, allegedly took off and decided not to pull over for police.
During the police chase, Lanier allegedly crashed the UPS truck, go out, and attempted to steal another car.
According to police, Lanier took off running after not being able to steal another vehicle but was soon arrested by police.
He was then booked into the Stark County Jail.
Lanier was hit with several charges including, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Obstructing Official Business.
Police say they believe Lanier may be involved in other crimes in the area.
