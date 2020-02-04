Kent State University temporarily restricting all university-sponsored travel to China due to coronavirus

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University in a statement Monday said they are issuing a temporary restriction for all university-sponsored travel to China due to the coronavirus.
The university said this will remain in place until further notice.
There will be no study abroad plans to China, and no visitors are coming from China this semester.
“At this time, there are no planned study abroad trips to China, and no visitors are coming from China this semester, according to the Office of Global Education. In March, we will evaluate whether trips planned for the summer will be held," the university said.
