Man shot outside RTA rapid station in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Transit and East Cleveland police are looking for the suspect who shot a 36-year-old man outside an RTA rapid station.
According to RTA officials, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday outside the Louis Stokes/Windermere Rapid Station on Euclid Avenue.
The victim was shot after a brief fight with the suspect, said RTA officials.
He is being treated at University Hospitals and his name is not being released at this time.
The rapid station was closed to bus and rail service for about an hour after the shooting.
Any customers inside the station were escorted by Transit Police to the Superior Station.
