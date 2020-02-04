Medina County animal shelter asks for donations after taking in 15 dogs from overwhelmed breeder

Medina County animal shelter asks for donations after taking in 15 dogs from overwhelmed breeder
Medina County SPCA accepted more than a dozen unhealthy dogs from breeders (Source: Medina County SPCA Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | February 4, 2020 at 11:19 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 11:19 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County SPCA is asking for help from the community with 15 Havanese dogs that were taken in from an area breeder.

“These poor pups have not gotten the best of care,” the animal rescue shared on Facebook.

Donations are being accepted to cover all veterinarian bills for conditions that include:

  • Spaying and neutering
  • Eye, hernia, and mammary tumor surgeries
  • Heartworm tests
  • Vaccinations
  • Microchipping
  • Grooming

Funds can be donated directly to the Medina County SPCA.

Okay folks, we're going to need some help, here. Today we took in 15 Havanese dogs from an overwhelmed breeder. These...

Posted by Medina County SPCA on Monday, February 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.