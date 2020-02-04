Medina County animal shelter asks for donations after taking in 15 dogs from overwhelmed breeder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County SPCA is asking for help from the community with 15 Havanese dogs that were taken in from an area breeder.
“These poor pups have not gotten the best of care,” the animal rescue shared on Facebook.
Donations are being accepted to cover all veterinarian bills for conditions that include:
- Spaying and neutering
- Eye, hernia, and mammary tumor surgeries
- Heartworm tests
- Vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Grooming
Funds can be donated directly to the Medina County SPCA.
