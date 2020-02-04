Northeast Ohio Weather: Crashing temperatures today with light rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front continues to make its way south through Ohio this morning. The wind has shifted north and the temperatures are falling right now. That wind will be at 10-20 mph so it will be blustery at times. Most temperatures by late this afternoon will be in the middle 30′s. Rain is in the area as moisture is training along the cold front. We do not have heavy rain in the forecast. The latest data is giving most of us less than a quarter inch. Some sleet or wet snow could mix in late this afternoon before the moisture moves out by this evening. Tonight will be dry with a cloudy sky and blustery conditions. We drop into the upper 20′s overnight.