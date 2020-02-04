Parma resident injured during hazmat incident

By Julia Tullos | February 4, 2020 at 2:55 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 2:55 PM

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A resident is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center after being injured in a hazmat incident Tuesday afternoon.

Parma firefighters were called to a structural fire in the 1600 block of Lorimer Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Resident injured in a hazmat incident on Lorimer Avenue.
When firefighters arrived, they found hazardous chemicals in a reactive state.

The SERT Haz-Mat team was then called out to the home.

Parma firefighters investigating hazmat incident on Lorimer Avenue.
The resident’s name and condition has not been released at this time.

Parma firefighters said the incident remains under investigation.

