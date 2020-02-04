Parma resident injured during hazmat incident

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A resident is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center after being injured in a hazmat incident Tuesday afternoon.
Parma firefighters were called to a structural fire in the 1600 block of Lorimer Avenue around 1:30 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found hazardous chemicals in a reactive state.
The SERT Haz-Mat team was then called out to the home.
The resident’s name and condition has not been released at this time.
Parma firefighters said the incident remains under investigation.
