Police in Streetsboro looking for 2 suspects who stole credit cards from car, purchased $2,000 at Walmart

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police are searching for two suspects who broke into a car and stole credit cards at a nearby business and purchased $2,000 in merchandise at Walmart.
The police said they would like to speak with the two men.
If you have any information about their identities, please contact Streetsboro Police dispatch at (330) 626-4976, or you can email them at info@streetsboropolice.com.
Police said to keep your personal property yours by using the following safety tips: Take your valuables. Take your keys. Lock your car.
