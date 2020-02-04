Report: LeBron James says daughter is reason he will wear number 2 at all-star game to honor late Gianna Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, wearing a No. 24 jersey, speaks about Kobe Bryant prior to an NBA game between the Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) (Source: Ringo H.W. Chiu)
By Alan Rodges | February 4, 2020 at 8:27 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 8:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant will be honored in a special way at the NBA All-Star game in 2020.

The two teams led by LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will honor the Bryant family by wearing number two and twenty-four.

Obviously, Kobe wore the number twenty-four for half of his professional career.

Kobe’s daughter, Gianna Bryant, wore the number two while playing basketball.

In an emotional answer, LeBron tells ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that he chose to honor the late Gianna Bryant by having his team wear number 2 during this year’s NBA All-Star game.

James was voted an NBA All-Star captain this season and will lead team James against team Antetokounmpo.

The NBA approached James and asked him which number he wanted his team to wear during the All-Star game to honor Bryant and his daughter.

His answer, Gianna Bryant’s 2.

“They asked me what number I wanted to wear, the number two or twenty-four for my team, and I picked two," said James.

When asked why he decided on number two, he said, “Zhuri.”

Zhuri Nova James is LeBron’s 5-year-old daughter.

The NBA All-Star game is on Feb. 16.

