South Euclid mom accused of intentionally causing crash that killed her daughter, wants to plead not guilty by reason of insanity

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney for the South Euclid mom accused of intentionally causing a crash that killed her daughter and injured her son has filed a motion to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.
Mentor police said Kia Ferguson pulled her vehicle in front of a UPS semi-truck on I-90 near SR 306 on Jan. 25. 2019.
Ji Ferguson, the 10-year-old rear passenger and daughter of Ferguson, died at the scene as a result of the injuries.
Ferguson’s other child, a 6-year-old boy, was injured and taken to the ICU at Cleveland’s MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.
Ferguson is charged with aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault, and endangering children.
She will have a not guilty by reason of insanity assessment on March 27.
