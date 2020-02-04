St. Edward wrestling coach faces multiple felony charges after sexually assaulting 2 teens, prosecutor says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Daniel Gonsor faces multiple felony charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers between June 2015 and July 2019, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley.
Gonsor, 30, who worked as a wrestling coach at St. Edward High School in Lakewood, was indicted by a grand jury on the following charges:
- 1 count of rape
- 2 counts of attempted rape
- 2 counts of sexual battery
- 2 counts of felonious assault
- 2 counts of endangering children
- 2 counts of corrupting another with drugs
- 9 counts of gross sexual imposition
“Gonsor violated his position of authority and trust and he will be held accountable,” O’Malley said in a prepared statement.
The case was investigated by the Lakewood Police Department.
Gonsor is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 19 at 8:30 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.