Sunny Side Up: Should we trust technology in elections?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Damon Maloney and Jamie Sullivan.
The Democratic Party in Iowa has delayed the results of Monday’s vote citing system failures.
A new mobile app is being blamed for some of the confusion.
On Sunny Side Up: Is technology with our elections a good thing or reason for concern?
We’re live at 9:30 a.m. with Damon Maloney and Jamie Sullivan.
It’s our talker of the day!
Join us for the conversation on “Sunny Side Up” beginning each weekday at 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.