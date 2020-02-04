911 tape released from homicide of Ravenna teen

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police released additional information about the homicide of a Ravenna teen on Saturday.
19 News obtained a 911 call that came into Ravenna Police on Saturday morning about the shooting.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Woodgate Blvd. because of a teen who was accidentally shot in the chest.
Based on the call, police initially thought 17-year-old Dominic Diaz-Francis shot himself.
Fast forward to Tuesday, and police think there’s more to that story.
Now, they are investigating the teen’s death as a homicide.
EMS transported him to University Hospital Portage Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
“We are changing our investigation direction, mainly because of what we have been hearing, social media has been pretty active, we do look at that,” said Captain Dave Rarrick, Ravenna Police Department.
The 911 caller told Ravenna police the teenager had shot himself in the chest.
Captain Rarrick tells us they will also be interviewing potential witnesses to learn more about what unfolded before Diaz-Francis was shot.
“We only have the one victim, nobody else has come forward with information that there are victims,” Captain Rarrick added.
Police say that there may have been other people at the apartment besides the 911 caller, but one witness and a handgun were recovered at the scene.
At this time, nobody is charged in the shooting.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 330-296-6486.
