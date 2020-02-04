TransDigm: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $119 million.
On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $2.07. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.93 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.56 per share.
The aircraft components maker posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period.
TransDigm expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.80 to $21.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.18 billion to $6.33 billion.
TransDigm shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 66% in the last 12 months.
